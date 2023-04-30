The chairperson of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) Ibadan Chapter, Omokemi Olufunke Oladipo, has said the group is poised to discover more female chartered accountants in the country, especially in Oyo State.

Speaking at the unveiling of the maiden edition of the Magazine of the association on Saturday in Ibadan, Oladipo said the chapter is doing everything humanly possible to make it visible to other women in order to discover themselves.

SWAN aims to bring together women in the accountancy profession and to assist the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in protecting the charter, status, and interests of female members of the Institute and promote and maintain and maintain high standards of efficiency and professional conduct.

She said: “We have few women accountants in the country today, especially the ones who are chartered accountants; they are not so many, so we are actually using these channels to reach out to them to join the association and to be members of ICAN so that we have our impact felt in the society.

“At SWAN, we are impacting society and letting people feel our presence and helping members of ICAN, female members of ICAN, and generally women in the society. We want them to feel that they can lay their hands on something and get it achieved, and also hold leadership positions, so by doing so, we encourage them to become members and be active in the profession.”

Speaking on the luncheon, Oladipo said the event was a very remarkable one in the history of the SWAN Ibadan chapter, especially as they unveiled the chapter’s magazine titled ‘The Cygnet’

She said the chapter had been making efforts to touch the lives of female members and the society at large as they progress in their profession and daily activities.

She said: “This idea germinated a few months ago and has since been nurtured and planned for. The writers have demonstrated prowess, intelligence, and brilliance in the articles; the editorial team also did justice in collating and bringing them all together as a whole.”

Meanwhile, SWAN national chairperson Nwamara Catherine Nnaji, represented by Mrs Lola Sobande, charged the Oladipo-led administration to ensure they keep the SWAN flag flying higher and higher.

Nnaji said unveiling the maiden edition of the chapter’s magazine is another laudable achievement while imploring them to keep up with their good works and continue to make their impact felt in Ibadan and its environs.

Also, the media and publication committee chairman, Dr Abosede Tiamiyu, said the female arm of the ICAN, SWAN, is making a new wave and positively impacting society.

She said: “In the history of SWAN Ibadan chapter, the launch of Cygnet Magazine is the first of its kind. What we are witnessing today (Saturday) is the initiative of Omokemi Oladipupo. Her passion for education and knowledge impartation motivated the publication.”