Ibadan to host second edition of Fanfaro Autofest

As preparations for the 2020 edition of the Fanfaro Autofest slated to hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in December gets underway, the organisers of the event have stated that the auto festival will not only be a free entertainment show but will also improve tourism potentials in the state but it will boost the state’s economy, attract investors and create opportunities for residents.

The Fanfaro Autofest team led by the Chief Executive Officer of Fanfaro Oil Nigeria, Mr Adekunle Olanrewaju, stated that the advantages of holding the festival is massive for the people and the state in general as it will bring brand visibility to all businesses involved while it will help young businesses to establish network and create opportunities of commerce for youths.

Speaking with the media in Ibadan on Thursday, Olanrewaju stated that the event will place Oyo State on the global map for entertainment and tourism as the event is bringing people from all over Africa to Ibadan, adding that while auto sports event is mainly an elitist programme, they have been able to bridge the gap to accommodate people from all economic class by making the event free.

The Fanfaro Autofest is packaged by Fanfaro Oils with sponsorship collaboration from Basco Nigeria Ltd, headed by Otunba Moses Adebayo with Hennessy as the official drinks partner.

Speaking on the event, the organisers stated that said last year’s edition was also held in Ibadan because Oyo State is generally perceived as a late bloomer in terms of trends in spite of the huge land mass and high population, adding that there is hardly any activity that brings visitors into the state like other states with similar potentials.

“Last year, we were able to evoke an evolution that placed Oyo state on the global amp. Last year’s event witnessed over 60 super bikers, drifters and auto enthusiasts from different parts of the country visiting Oyo State for the first time. This year, the transition is not only focused on presenting Oyo state to the world but also to showcase the culture, beautiful locations, talents and business enabling environment within the state.

“In December, we will be delivering the ‘unthinkable’ as Oyo state holds the largest auto event in Nigeria in a three-day show that will kick-off with dinner and awards. The second day, we will be creating the longest auto convoy drive around the city to get our guests familiar with Ibadan city. And on the third day being the grand event, will host Nigeria’s most renowned drifters, super bikers and celebrity performance and personalities from across the country and beyond,” the organisers said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE