Ibadan South East II bye-election: Abidikugu lauds Omikunle emergence

By Tribune Online
Ibadan South East II bye-election: Abidikugu lauds Omikunle emergence as PDP candidate A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dr Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu has lauded Honourable Yinka Omikunle on his emergence as the party's candidate for the bye-election for Ibadan South East II state constituency. He described the development as well deserved considering Omikunle's antecedent in the political circuit in the constituency and the state as whole. The seat became vacant following the death of Honourable Olusegun Popoola, who was occupier of the seat before his demise. Abidikugu, a Nigerian UK-based Consultant Psychiatrist also commended the party members for comporting themselves in such a manner that produced Omikunle at a seamlessly and rancour free primary. He also commended the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, who facilitated the rancour-free election and who happens to be the leader of the party in the constituency for his untiring piloting and pivoting the affairs of the party in the constituency, state and national levels. He reiterated that Omikunle would further consolidate on Popoola's achievements after emerging victorious at the bye-election. Abidikugu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DAKA Foundation maintained that Omikunle's victory at the bye-primary was a clear testimony of his street credibility. “I am highly delighted at the victory of Hon Yinka Omikunle at the bye-primary. I wish to appeal to all those who contested with him to align with him to move the party forward and deliver massively for his emergence at the bye-election as well as PDP in 2023. This will be a test run to our journey in returning Governor Makinde to the government house for the second term. “We must work hard to deliver the bye-election and the 2023 general elections, so we can all be sure of consolidating on Governor Makinde’s developmental initiatives all over the state."

