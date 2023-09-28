Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Odua Investment Company Limited (OICL), Adewale Raji, has advocated the positioning of Ibadan as the investment hub of Nigeria’s South-West region through concerted efforts.

Raji stated this at a reception organised by the Ibadan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in honour of Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju on his appointment as the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State governor, at Ibadan Chamber House, Ibadan on Thursday.

He stressed that beyond being a commercial entity, OICL and the chamber are committed to the socio-economic development and shared prosperity of the people.

“From the shareholder point of view, the mandate is so clear; it is to be the engine room for the economic development of the South-West and what Ibadan Chamber of Commerce and all other associated chambers at state and regional levels identify with is also about the economic development and prosperity of our people.

“For us at Odua Investment Company Limited, it is not just about focusing on making money which is the core objective of any business. It is how money is going to be made and ensuring that there is social impact on the people. That is why is very cardinal that through strategic partnership, we in Odua Investment Company Limited will not remove our focus on making money but essentially we must underpin the need to make sure that there is impact.

“What we have seen in Nigeria is that when it comes to the South-West, anything that is done to Lagos, people take it that it has been done to the South-West. Our core challenge is how we are going to get Ibadan, which is our own regional capital, to start receiving that kind of recognition.

“Ibadan needs to be positioned to be the actual destination when they are thinking about South-West; whereas Lagos stands in itself uniquely, not just for Nigeria but for West Africa and the entire African continent.

“We owe a duty to make sure that we can lift Ibadan to that level and I know that that is one of the things that the Ibadan Chamber of Commerce stands for. For us at Odua Investment, we do believe that our actions must be clearly along this line where we are able to lift up Ibadan to receive this national recognition.”

Raji also hinted of the commissioning of the first phase of Premier Hotel by the first quarter of 2025 as the company is focused on elevating the hotel to a state-of-the-art facility.

While lauding the efforts of Olanrenwaju in ensuring the progress of the activities of the chamber, the President, ICCI, Bamidele Samson, described him as a “silent achiever” and expressed confidence in his dedication and diligence to assigned responsibilities.

Samson joined other guests at the event to pray for the success and further elevation of the celebrant in his life endeavours.





In his response, the celebrant, Olanrewaju promised to uphold the ethics of the media profession in the discharge of his duties as the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, as well as dedication to the vision of the Ibadan Chamber of Commerce.

He said, “I never saw this coming. I never thought that Ibadan Chamber of Commerce will honour me this way but I am happy that it happened and I am very grateful. If there is anything I am taking away from here today, it is that whatever you do, do it well because you never know who is watching.”

The event featured goodwill messages from friends, family, associates and acquaintances of Olanrewaju who took turns to eulogise his humble, kind and diligent personality.

