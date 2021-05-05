Ibadan residents express concern over Challenge/Felele junction improvement works

Residents of Ibadan especially commuters, transporters, traders and passersby plying the Challenge roundabout and Felele/Idi-odo junction have expressed concern at the lull in continuing the junction improvement works in the area.

For more than two weeks, they observed that the contractors have been scarcely seen at the site continuing the ongoing works, as compared to several weeks ago when they were constantly present on the site.

When Nigerian Tribune visited the site, it was observed that the traffic lights permanently flashed yellow, unleveled parts of the area had sunk deeper into the ground, while traffic wardens guided commuters and drivers of vehicles on manoeuvring the scrapped portion where the bulldozed Challenge roundabout used to be.

Some persons at the area to include Mrs Isiaka Ramat and Mr Wisdom Emeka bemoaned that for over two weeks, two or three contractors are usually seen in one or two days interval possibly inspecting the site and would leave after some time without continuing the construction works as expected.

It was, however, observed that at the site are new traffic lights, traffic signs and inscriptions, new demarcations and railings cum barricades at the two sides of the road while some cables still lay on the ground.

Efforts to get the state Commissioner of Works and Transport, Professor Dahud Shangodoyin, to address the situation proved abortive.

The state government had in October 2020 approved junction improvement works at Challenge Roundabout and Felele/Idi-Odo junction at the cost of N2,538,856,913.36 to be executed by Messrs Planet Project Limited.

The work is billed to encompass the installation of an intelligent transportation system which includes intelligent traffic signs, traffic signal installation, traffic signs, anti-finger metal security fence and other infrastructural systems with control room and coordination traffic signal devices.

