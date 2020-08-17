Ibadan residents begin manhunt for suspected serial killer

Following the escape of the prime suspected serial killer in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Sunday Shodipe, a cross-section of residents of the local government have disclosed that a manhunt for the suspected serial killer has begun.

Though they expressed disappointment at the disclosure by the Oyo police command that the suspect escaped from their custody, the residents said they knew they had to assume the duty to re-arrest the suspect.

More than ever, the residents, in separate conversations with Tribune Online, said they were all on the alert and all-out for the suspected serial killer.

A youth leader in Akinyele Local Government Area, Adejare Taiwo said, “We no longer see the suspect in the area like we did sometime last week. However, we have informed residents to begin a manhunt for the suspect. We doubt if he will escape because people are all out for the suspect.”

On his own part, leader of a religious congregation on the old Oyo Road, Akindele Kayode said, “When the police said the suspect has escaped, the residents once again have a duty to ensure the re-arrest of the suspect and prevent such from happening.

“We are disappointed to hear that the suspect escaped. However, people have to be on the alert and very security conscious.

“We are making our own efforts as residents because 90 per cent of people now find it difficult to trust the police on this matter.”

Addressing journalists at the House of Assembly complex on the development, lawmaker representing Ogbomoso North State constituency, Honourable Wumi Oladeji asked the state Commissioner of Police, Joe Enwonwu to disclose persons that aided the escape of the suspect.

In particular, Oladeji said it was imperative for the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to mandate the Oyo Commissioner of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the circumstances around the “suspicious” escape of the prime suspect, Sunday Shodipe.

Bemoaning as an inversion of logic the escape of Shodipe from police custody which she described as the most secure place in the state, Oladeji said revealing the outcome of a thorough investigation to the public will help the police redeem its image.

Also pointing to the danger of allowing a suspected serial killer to be on the loose, Oladeji urged the Oyo police command to quickly re-arrest Shodipe and bring him to book.

Speaking further, she admonished Oyo police command to place a bounty on the head of Shodipe as one of the means to ensure a quick and successful re-arrest of the suspect.

Oladeji said, “I hereby call on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to put Oyo state Commissioner of Police, Joe Enwonwu on his toes and ensure thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspicious escape.

“It is an inversion of logic that a 19-year-old suspect escaped from the most secure place in the state, hence the call for thorough investigation.

“Oyo State Commissioner of Police must ensure that the general public is fully briefed on the outcome of the investigation and parade anybody that helped the suspect escape.

“Placing a bounty on the head of Sunday Shodipe by Oyo state police command will go a long way in assuring quick and successful re-arrest of the suspect.

“To discourage people from taking laws into their hands, carrying out jungle justice and most especially for police to redeem its image, Oyo state command must do more than mere media campaign to bring the culprit to book.

“It is believed that police should understand that allowing a serial killer roam freely in the society is very dangerous and no family is safe.”

