Ibadan Poly suspends students’ union excos, activities, postpones first semester examination

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has suspended its current students’ union executives and has equally postponed the first semester examination that was intended to commence today, Monday, 9 January, 2023 as a result of a protest embarked upon by the students.

This was disclosed in a statement by the institution and signed by the registrar, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale and made available to the Nigerian Tribune that the examination had been postponed until further notice just as the students’ union was suspended indefinitely.

Describing the protest as being politically-motivated, the management claimed that the students’ union body had not at any time lodge a formal complaint to the management concerning the slated examination which was meant to commence today and therefore, their protest to the state’s secretariat was questionable.

It further stated that the students’ union breached the rule of decency by locking all the gates leading to the institution and thereby causing unwarranted hardship to their colleagues, staff of the institution, the host communities, especially the University of Ibadan and those who have official transactions with the institution.

According to the management of the institution, ”the students pay one of the lowest tuition fees compared to their contemporaries in the South West. Payment of tuition has been made flexible and convenient as students pay 60 percent of the tuition fee during the first semester and pay the remaining 40 percent during the second semester. The tuition has not been increased in the last couple of years.

“Protesting on a day that they should be sober and commence their examination which is a major academic activity leading to the award of their diploma is ill-advised, politically motivated and therefore of no reasonable value to the students and indeed to the development of education.”

The statement therefore noted that the management is reviewing the situation and will issue a statement on when the suspended examination will commence.

“We appeal to the students to return to class and prepare for their examination. We also appeal to the parents and guardians to call their wards to order,” it added

