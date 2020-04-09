Ibadan Poly joins govt to battle COVID-19

THE Polytechnic, Ibadan, has come out with the production of world-class sanitizers as part of its efforts to join hands with the Oyo State and Federal Government in the fight against the deadly COVID-19.

A statement by the institution’s registrar, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale, disclosed that the management noticed the dimension the deadly virus is taking, and the scarcity of standard sanitizers hence mandated its experts to produce world class sanitizers for public use.

Mrs Fawale said that being a leading polytechnic situated in a city with a very large population, the onus is on the polytechnic to look for ways and means to make contributions to the state at its hour of need.

The statement added further that efforts would be made to register the sanitizers with the National Agency for Food, Drug, Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to the statement, the product is already available at the polytechnic’s Vocational Skill and Entrepreneurship Study Centre (VSESC), as well as some pharmaceutical centres in Ibadan.

Some of the sanitizers have been presented to some senior government functionaries who also made purchase and distributed in their constituencies.

Fawale said the production of the hand sanitizers was coordinated by the study centre of the polytechnic.

