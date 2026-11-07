Ibadan Poly begins construction of Makinde Resource Centre

The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, has commenced the construction of an Academic Resource Centre named after Governor Seyi Makinde as part of efforts to strengthen student development, institutional advancement, and academic partnerships.

According to the release signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Soladoye Adewole, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Engr. Seyi Makinde Academic Resource Centre was performed on Friday by the Chairman of the institution’s Governing Council, Prof. Moshood Lanrewaju NASSAR, during the tenure of the Rector, Dr Abideen Taiwo Lasisi.

The facility is expected to accommodate various strategic units, including institutional advancement, alumni relations, and external linkages, while providing opportunities for students’ professional and career development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof Nassar described the project as an important addition to the institution’s infrastructure, noting that academic resource centres play significant roles in the overall development of tertiary institutions.

He said the facility would provide a central platform for coordinating activities and programmes aimed at improving students’ academic experiences, nurturing their talents, and preparing them for professional opportunities.

“The Academic Resource Centre is very important in any tertiary institution, whether a polytechnic or university. It is a resource centre that will take care of so many things. Advancement units will be there; students will have opportunities, while linkages and alumni relations units will also be accommodated.

“It is an umbrella that will ensure the nurturing, total development and career advancement of our students,” he said.

The council chairman explained that the decision to name the facility after Makinde was in recognition of the governor’s contributions to the development of Oyo State.

He said the governor’s efforts to reposition the state should encourage public institutions to demonstrate similar commitment to resourcefulness, institutional growth, and service delivery.

Nassar particularly commended Makinde over the regular payment of workers’ salaries, saying the governor had changed the experience of civil servants who previously endured irregular payments and half salaries.

He said, “All workers in Oyo State are happy because we know the experience with respect to the payment of salaries. In the past, workers experienced half salaries and other challenges, which affected many families. But this governor has changed the narrative.

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“By the 25th of every month, workers receive their salaries. I think that is commendable.”

He also reaffirmed the Governing Council’s commitment to the welfare of the institution’s staff and pensioners, describing their welfare as a priority for the council and management.

However, Nassar acknowledged that funding remained a major consideration in the completion of the project, expressing optimism that the institution would secure the necessary resources to deliver the facility.

He disclosed that the management was working towards completing the building before the institution’s next convocation ceremony in December, when the governor was expected to commission it.

The chairman expressed confidence that the project would be realised, adding that its benefits would extend beyond the institution to the wider society.

In his remarks, the Rector, Dr Taiwo Lasisi, described Nassar as a mentor, father figure, and leader whose commitment to humanity and leadership qualities had continued to inspire the Polytechnic community.

He said his working relationship with the council chairman had allowed him to appreciate his intellectual depth, experience, and passion for the welfare of others.

Explaining the decision to name the facility after Makinde, Lasisi said the Governing Council and management collectively initiated the gesture to recognise the governor’s contributions to Oyo State.

He noted that the governor had made significant interventions in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other critical sectors, adding that the Polytechnic community considered his contributions worthy of recognition.

According to him, the Governing Council, management, staff, and students agreed that naming the centre after the governor would provide institutional recognition of his contributions to the state’s development.

The rector expressed confidence that construction would be completed within a short period and urged the contractors and relevant officials to ensure the project was delivered on schedule.

When completed, the Academic Resource Centre is expected to strengthen the Polytechnic’s institutional support structure, facilitate alumni engagement, promote collaborations, and provide students with improved opportunities for academic and career development.