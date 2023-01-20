Ibadan Poly bans cross bags on campus

Education
By Tribune Online

THE management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has banned the usage of cross bags within the institution.

In a memo released on the 19th of January, 2023, the institution, through the Directorate of Student Affairs, banned the students of the institution from carrying cross bags in the institution.

“This is to keep you informed that Management has banned carrying of cross bags by all students on the campus of the institution henceforth “ the memo stated.

“In view of the above directive, all students are advised to comply strictly with the non-carrying of cross bags on campus as anyone found going contrary to the directive will be appropriately sanctioned,” it added.

