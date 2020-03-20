Amid outcry over the decision of the Oyo State government to host a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in spite of the spread of coronavirus, Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday night accepted responsibility for a “lapse in judgement” in staging the rally.

Noting that the rally held based on information he had at that time, governor Seyi Makinde said he acknowledged that the rally should not have held.

Makinde’s plea was contained in a statement on his Facebook wall.

“I have received your complaints about the rally that was held yesterday, and I feel obligated to state in clear terms that we acted based on the information we had at that time. In retrospect, it should not have happened and I take responsibility for that lapse in judgement,” governor Seyi Makinde said.

As part of measures to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in the state, Makinde said he will be setting up the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, led by himself, on Friday.

Though he expressed joy that there remained no confirmed case of the virus in the state, he said the task force will, as part of proactive measures, meet on Friday where far-reaching decisions will be made and disseminated to residents of the state.

He called for calm while urging residents to adhere to hygienic practices like frequent washing of hands with soap and water, use of sanitizers and maintenance of social distance.

“On assuming office on May 29, 2019, I swore an oath to serve and protect you, I want to assure you that our administration is doing everything in our power and working with the agencies of the Federal Government, to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of this virus. I urge members of the public to not give in to any form of panic.

“As a people, we can take several measures to beat this virus. It has been shown that maintaining proper hygiene through frequent washing of the hands, scrubbing for 20 seconds with soap and water, and the use of hand sanitisers that are 90 per cent alcohol-based, is a key way to prevent the spread of this disease. I implore all citizens to make these practices a routine and a priority. Social distancing is also highly encouraged.

“Therefore, as at this moment, the Oyo State Government is doing the following: Setting up the Oyo State COVID-19 task force led by me. This task force will be holding its first meeting tomorrow, Friday, March 20, 2020. Immediately after the meeting, I will hold a press conference and update you on all decisions reached and so far, implemented,” Makinde said.

He, however, maintained that the free health mission that was flagged off last Monday will continue and serve as a vehicle for disseminating information about coronavirus prevention and control.

