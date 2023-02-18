The House of Representatives candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, Rotimi Johnson, speaks with DARE ADEKANMBI on how he intends to change the narrative of the constituency, among other things.

What is driving your aspiration to represent Ibadan North West/South West Federal Constituency?

My aspiration for the seat is driven by the motivation to do things differently because our people keep complaining that the major problem in Nigeria is leadership. I believe I have adequately prepared myself to be the solution to this problem, particularly as one to represent Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

What plans do you have to make things better in the constituency?

I have plans to do things differently. I will do most things they have done but in different and more pragmatic ways so that our people can feel the true impacts of democracy. Implementation of empowerment programmes, facilitation and execution of projects and regular feedbacks through stakeholders’ meeting twice a year would set me apart from my predecessors. These things look simple but they would go a long way in making a difference in the constituency.

What feedback are you getting from your campaign trips to various places in the constituency?

The major feedback is that the majority of Nigerians are fed up with the PDP and the APC. Generally, the people are wary of politicians and the enlightened ones were hostile to me in the beginning, but after civil engagements, they showed me support. In general, I am satisfied with the feedbacks I am getting from my campaign. I have been challenged and I am determined to make my good better than the best of my predecessors.





What challenges do you think you have based on what you have seen on the field?

The basic challenge from the field is voter education. I have to integrate voter education in my campaign speeches. Education about the BVAS technology, orientation on why they must not sell their votes and what difference it makes if they vote according to their conscience. The results have been encouraging and I pray I become the primary beneficiary of my efforts on voter education and reorientation.

Are you confident that INEC will do a good job in conducting credible elections?

INEC is already doing a very good job and I think things will go well on election days. The commission is doing very well and I pray God will perfect everything and we will have a large turnout of voters this year.

Your party’s presidential candidate appears unpopular among the people of Oyo State. Do you see this as a setback?

I don’t agree that my presidential candidate is unpopular in my constituency, but I know we still have work to do in selling him as the best alternative to the known gladiators with serious moral burdens. Also, I use my popularity in my constituency to sell my presidential candidate because our election is on the same day. This cannot affect my election negatively because my constituency is predominantly of educated and enlightened electorate, majority of whom can differentiate between the ballot papers on Election Day. That is the major reason I included reorientation and voter education in my campaign. I am not contesting against persons but against patterns – of vote buying and the bandwagon effect.

