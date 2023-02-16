By: Sam Nwaoko

The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Olaide Akinremi, has trained traditional, religious and community leaders in his constituency on peace and conflict resolution, saying peaceful society was imperative for the growth and development of Ibadan North and Oyo State.

Hon Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, who is standing for re-election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), while speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day training workshop, noted that the training was facilitated to equip community, traditional and religious leaders with the necessary tools to help maintain peace in their spheres of influence and thereby help achieve a better society.

The workshop, in conjunction with the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has trainers such as heads of security agencies in Oyo State such as the DSS, Police, NSCDC, Amotekun and other security agencies responsible for maintaining law and order in our communities.

About 200 male and female community, traditional and religious leaders including traditional rulers, chiefs, pastors, imams and traditional religion adherents were involved in the training and were equipped with start-up kits including handbooks and manuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon Akinremi, said over the course of his representing Ibadan North at the House of Representatives, he had facilitated several programmes targeted at impacting leaders across all walks of life, with overall target at maintaining general peace in communities across Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

He said: “Achieving a peaceful society is no mean feat, as it requires tedious, coordinated and concerted effort from all stakeholders in our communities, to entrench and sustain peace in our environments. A community at peace is one that experiences all round growth, and a people at peace are a people set for prosperity.

“I hope we all will make excellent use of the knowledge passed to us from our resource persons at this training programme, as our people will continue to rely on us for guidance, in settling rifts, and in maintaining peace and orderliness in our respective communities.

“Let me also use this avenue to state that there is a plan in place to organise a much bigger programme as this, one in which you current attendees will play an important lead role of coordinating in your respective communities. This programme will encompass provision of various empowerment items to assist our people, and such a move will increase our leverage and influence in our different areas.

“Aside my numerous other achievements, this new initiative as highlighted is a reason you all have to do everything in your capacity to mobilise, canvass support and vote for me to return to the House of Representatives in the February 25th 2023 general election.”

He called for the continued support of the people for the APC in the coming elections for more innovative programmes and good governance.





