Ibadan North One-Day Representative applicants to sit for aptitude test Nov 21

Applicants for the One-Day Representative initiative, facilitated by the member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Folajimi Oyekunle (DON), will sit for an aptitude test on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The exercise, which forms part of the selection process, will take place at West Consult CBT Centre, beside the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Ibadan Study Centre, Ijokodo, Ibadan.

A statement issued by the lawmaker’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Akinwale Bodija, said applicants who successfully submitted their applications would receive notifications via SMS and email.

It added that further details and instructions concerning the aptitude test would be communicated directly to the applicants.

The One-Day Representative initiative is designed to give young people in the constituency practical exposure to legislative activities and an opportunity to understand the workings of the National Assembly.

Through the programme, selected participants will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the responsibilities and activities of an elected representative.

The initiative also offers cash prizes to outstanding participants, with the first-place winner set to receive ₦1 million and an all-expenses-paid trip to the National Assembly in Abuja.

The second-place winner will receive ₦500,000, while the third-place winner will be awarded ₦250,000.

The aptitude test is expected to determine the next stage of the selection process, with applicants required to comply with the date, venue, and other guidelines to be communicated by the organisers.

The initiative is part of Oyekunle’s efforts to promote youth participation in governance, deepen legislative awareness and provide young constituents with practical knowledge of democratic institutions.