Ibadan Museum trains 25 students in Adire making

The National Commission for Museums and Monument National Museum of Unity Ibadan (NCMM) on Monday has trained 25 students in Adire making on Monday, 5th September 2022 at the exhibition and award presentation event.

The Chief Instructor/Coordinator of the project, Caroline Oluyemi in her open remark said “we want to find a way for people to make money instead of begging for it, and that is why we bring about the Adire Making for Capacity Building 2022 program. We want to engage them in other post-training activities, also to bring people to the museum using this capacity building,” she said.

She implored all students not to forget what they learnt, to make sure something big comes out of it. “It wasn’t easy, It was paid for and it was a tedious process. We are going to start a cooperative among ourselves in order to help each other to kickstart our career in Adire making,” she assured.

The outgoing and the incoming curators, Prince Sikiru Adedoyin and Mrs Pamela Otuka commend the project coordinator and also reinstate the museum’s interest in the project. Otuka highlights the importance of skill acquisition, she said “I am from Lagos, and we value skill acquisition so much, I’m happy for you all as you have made something good for yourself.”

The chairman of the event, Mr Adetunji Samson, a principal lecturer of the department of fine art and design from Polytechnic Ibadan lectured the students on personal behaviour, he reminded them of the importance of integrity.

“Always carry out your responsibilities to the best of your energy, and enjoy what you do, people will trust you and I want to assure you that the higher ground is yours,” he prayed.

Ajilore King and Tijani Abdulrasheed both came out to give their vote of thanks by appreciating the National Museum on behalf of their colleagues, saying they learnt well and they are grateful to the coordinator for the knowledge she has conferred to them.

