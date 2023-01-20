Ibadan mosque holds first Qur’an recitation competition

SANNI Osoro Mosque in Ibadan, Oyo State, has concluded the first edition of its Qur’an recitation competition.

Nineteen contestants comprising 10 females and nine males under the age of 16 participated in the competition which took place recently within the premises of the mosque located at Agbeja Junction, Imalefalafia Street, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

The guest lecturer, Ustaz Ashim Yusuff, in a sermon, charged Muslim parents to encourage their children to memorise the Qur’an and embody its message.

Yusuff underscored the importance of raising young Muslims in accordance with the dictate of Allah and His Prophet.

According to him, raising children this way may come at a great effort but the parents will be better for it as their children will become useful to not only themselves but the society at large.

The organisers used four chapters of the Holy Qur’an to test the competitors: Juzu Mulk, Juzu Nabai, Juzu Ahqaf and Juzu Dhariyat. And while Abdul Fatai Aishat emerged the overall winner, Abdul Hamid Mujeeb was the winner of the Juzu Nabai category, Lawal Quweey came second and Olatunde Aishat clinched the third position. In attendance were guests from far and near, members of the management committee of Sanni Osoro Mosque, including the imam, Ustaz Mukhtar Abdurazak; the chairman, Alhaji Musbaudeen Babajide, the treasurer, Alhaji Nurudeen Abdul Salam; other faithful who worship in the mosque and members of the public.