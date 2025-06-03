Ibadan man jumps from Cocoa House in suicide attempt

In what could be described as a tragic incident, a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man reportedly fell from one of the top floors of Cocoa House, Ibadan, on Monday.

As of the time of filing this report, his condition remains uncertain.

However, a statement signed by the Head of Branding and Communication at Odu’a Investment Company Limited, the firm managing Cocoa House, Victor Ayetoro, expressed deep concern over the incident.

The statement confirmed that the victim was promptly attended to by the emergency response team and rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for urgent medical attention.

“The company expresses deep concerns over the development and assures the public of its full cooperation with authorities investigating the cause of the fall,” the statement read.

An eyewitness account stated that the individual fell from one of the 26 floors of the building. It was reported that he first landed on the rooftop of the security post before finally hitting the ground.

“It was a terrifying sight to behold. The man appears to be in his late forties. We are yet to come to terms with what could have been responsible for his actions.

“As of now, we cannot confirm whether he is dead or alive. We were told that he is receiving medical attention at UCH.

“We also cannot confirm whether he is a staff member of any of the companies occupying the floors of the building, nor do we know any of his relations,” the eyewitness stated.

