Ibadan-Kano rail line: $5.3bn Chinese loan delaying project commencement ― Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has stated that the construction of the Ibadan – Kano rail line has not commenced due to non-availability of $5.3 billion needed for the project.

Speaking on an NTA programme in Abuja Saturday, the minister noted that “We are waiting for the Chinese government and bank to approve the $5.3 billion to construct the Ibadan-Kano. What was approved a year ago was the contract.

“The moment I announced that FG has awarded a contract of $5.3bn to CCECC to construct Ibadan-Kano rail line, they assume the money has come in; no.

“Up till now, we have not gotten the money a year after we have applied for the loan. We have almost finished the Lagos-Ibadan project. If we don’t get the loan now, we can’t commence.”

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his media assistant, MrsTaiye Elebiyo-Edeni, Amaechi said Ibadan-Kano rail would link six areas which are Kaduna-Kano-Abuja-Minna-Ilorin-Osogbo-Ibadan where cargoes could be moved to Kano from Lagos.

Also responding to issues of wet cargoes on Nigeria’s roads causing accidents, the minister noted that “for now, cargoes can only go from Lagos to Ibadan.

“Nigerians should be more patient with the Ministry of Transportation over the issue of wet cargoes. Currently, we are trying to construct the railway into the seaports to enable us to transport either wet or dry cargoes to various destinations. The only wet cargo that can go now is between Lagos to Ibadan.

“The moment we conclude that we will be able to move wet cargoes all the way to Kano from Lagos. We should also commence the construction of Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. We should be able to move cargoes from Bonny to Maiduguri.”

