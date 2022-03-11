Ibadan indigenes, residents, well-wishers throng Mapo Hall for Olubadan’s coronation

Indigenes of Ibadan as well as residents and well-wishers on Friday morning started trooping in their hundreds to Mapo Hall, venue of the installation ceremony of Oba Olalekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.
Well-meaning Nigerians, especially sons and daughters of Ibadanland, politicians and captains of industry across the world, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, also came to the occasion.
Many associations in different attires were seen within and outside Mapo Hall premises venue of the event, dancing to the indigenous music of Ibadanland.
No fewer than four Yoruba musicians, including an Ibadan based Fuji musician, have set their stages to entertain dignitaries and well-wishers at the occasion.
Traditional drummers and native praise singers, with scores of well-wishers, were also sighted at different locations on Oje-Beere-Oja-Oba Road.
Meanwhile, there was heavy deployment of security operatives to some strategic locations within the metropolis, especially the roads leading to Mapo Hall area of Ibadan.
The presence of the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Operation Bust and Amotekun personnel was felt in a bid to prevent breakdown of laws and orders.
Also, officers of the Oyo State Fire Service were on ground at the venue to attend to fire incident in case it occurs.
Major roads leading to Mapo Hall were blocked, while commuters had to trek some distances to get to their destination and venue of the ceremony.
