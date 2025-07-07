Ibadan ICAN set to hold investiture for 25th Chairman, Omisore

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Ibadan and District Society has announced the investiture of Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Omisore, FCA, as the new chairman for the district.

The body, in a communication made available to Tribune Online, disclosed that Omisore will become the 25th Chairman of the Ibadan and District Society of ICAN and the third female to lead the district.

According to the communication, the event which will hold on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Ogunlana Hall, International Conference Centre (ICC), University of Ibadan, will also feature the inauguration of the 2025/2026 executive committee.

Listing some of the important personalities expected at the investiture event themed: ‘Achieving Greatness as a District: The Power of Passion, Perseverance and Productivity’, the Ibadan ICAN District stated that Oba Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland will be royal father of the day while Mallam Yahaya Haruna, the 61st ICAN President is expected as the chief host.

Mr. J. O. Falope, FCA, of J. O. Falope & Co, Ibadan, will be the special guest of honour, while Dr Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, FCA, (President/CEO, MFP Global Services/Board member, Oyo State anti-corruption agency) will be the guest speaker.

