Ibadan got valuable asset in Senator Balogun as Olubadan ― Ayorinde

The new Olubadan of Ibadan land, Senator Lekan Balogun has been described as a man that is rich in wisdom and the ability to promote peace and stability in Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.

Legal luminary, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) made this assertion while felicitating with the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, describing him as a valuable asset to Ibadan land.

According to Ayorinde, the new Olubadan has been certified by all and sundry as consistently amiable, peace-loving, tolerant, stable and level-headed; adding that these qualities distinguished him among his peers.

He added that the new Kabiyesi is a visionary and compassionate leader, who will use his influence as a respected traditional ruler to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation.

Ayorinde said the new Olubadan is a “peacebuilder and a true embodiment of commitment to service, a leader who dedicated his life to the welfare of the people.

“Greetings to His Royal Highness, Senator Lekan Balogun. Your elevation to the throne of your forefathers is well deserved. On behalf of my family and I, I wish you many years in the position and working tirelessly to promote inter-religious and inter-communal harmony in Oyo State and throughout the federation.

“Your highness, as the 42nd Olubadan, you are a product of the beauty of the rich and highly-respected traditional hierarchical leadership structure of Ibadanland in selecting a traditional leader. I wish you a long, eventful and successful reign. May your reign usher in peace and development in Ibadanland,” he said.

Ayorinde further commended the Oyo state Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde for the mature way he handled the issues surrounding the succession to the Olubadan stool adding that “the people watched with keen interest the efforts of the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on the issue of Olubadan and the mature way he went about trying to fulfil his promise to the people.”

He said Governor Makinde, has displayed visionary leadership and tenacity of purpose in administering the affairs of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate