Ibadan Foundation celebrates worthy indigenes at annual luncheon

It was a memorable gathering penultimate Sunday as many illustrious sons and daughters of Ibadanland converged on Kakanfo Inn in the Oyo State capital for the 2022 annual awards and luncheon of the Ibadan Foundation.

The event, which had past presidents of the foundation in attendance, also featured presentation of awards to eight eminent sons and daughters of the ancient city, among whom were the state governor, Seyi Makinde; former military governor of Ogun State and Lagos State, Brigadier-General Raji Rasaki (rtd); the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland High Chief (Dr) Adebayo Akande; the Iyaewe of Ibadanland, Chief (Mrs) Bola Doherty; ex-presidents of the foundation, Chief Bayo Alugbin, Chief Onaola Ajibola, Dr Adekola Kolapo Akinleye and prominent businessman, Chief Dotun Sanusi.

In his keynote address, the president of the foundation, Alhaji Tunji Afunlehin, noted that the foundation, over the years, has effectively promoted the social, cultural and economic institutions in the state capital.

He said: “The foundation has been promoting the development of sound education among Ibadan people, offering scholarships at appropriate levels of education to deserving indigenes of Ibadan; and offering grants for research in branches of learning that are considered of vital need to Ibadan people in particular and mankind in general; participating in such schemes and projects that are of benefits to Ibadan people and Ibadanland.

He stressed that the foundation had greatly operated as a social-service organisation of eminent Ibadan sons and daughters and carried out some programmes during the year, one of which was the recent N1 million worth of scholarship, which the foundation gave to some indigenes of Ibadan to ameliorate their problems.

Afunlehin said: “The foundation also carried out educational empowerment, sponsorship of vocational training and a number of social schemes that were of huge benefits to the generality of Ibadan indigenes. The foundation was able to perform creditably well in 2022 through the personal sacrifices of committed and dedicated members and the goodwill support of public-spirited individual grant donors. In this regard, our special guest of honour, the able Oyo State governor, is a good reference point. For even before attaining the governorship status, he had been a consistent and philanthropic subscriber to our foundation’s objectives with considerable financial support for our social-service projects. For this and other far-reaching official achievements in office, we wish His Excellency a fulfilling second term tenure with distinct memorable achievements,” Chief Afunlehin stated.

“It is on record that it was through the help of God and His Excellency, the foundation recently acquired a public property located at Quarters 588, Onireke GRA, Ibadan to serve as its operational headquarters for full-scale implementation of projects and programmes. We, therefore, express our profound gratitude to the state governor for graciously giving approval to our acquisition bid for the structure. In the same vein, we want to implore all Ibadan indigenes to join us and contribute their quota to the overall development of the city.”

In his address at the event, the chairman of the luncheon and awards planning committee, Chief Bayo Oyero, commended the guests and awardees for gracing the occasion, just as he appreciated the state governor for providing an enabling working environment for social-cultural organisations to thrive in the state capital and beyond.

High point of the event was the presentation of the awards to the eight honorees, who collectively thanked the foundation for counting them worthy among the millions of great scholars and achievers from the largest city in West Africa.

