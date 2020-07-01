Ibadan flooding: We’ll take out structures on waterways ― Makinde

Following the flooding of some parts of Ibadan on Tuesday, Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has said the state government will demolish some structures on waterways.

Tuesday’s heavy rainfall had seen areas to include Olodo, Abatakan, Onipepeye, Ariyo, Oki, Kute experience flooding with over 40 buildings/structures submerged.

Makinde who spoke, on Wednesday, during an on-the-spot assessment of sites affected by the flood, said that removal of structures on the waterways will be preceded by an enumeration of the affected properties followed by a relocation of the affected people.

Beyond the imperativeness of clearing the waterways, he said the need to raise bridges, culverts and expand existing drainages had been identified.

He noted that the state was also keying into the drainage master plan for Oyo State under the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP) in identifying areas that need attention.

He avowed that, in 18 months, the perennial challenge of flooding in the state will have been addressed.

“We’ll have to take out some of those structures on the waterways. For example, on the main road at Olodo, some people already moved out by themselves.

“So, the government will enumerate such properties and see how we can relocate those people in there.

“The bridge here at Kumapayi, Olodo is undersized. Yes, there is a drainage master plan for Oyo State under the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP).

“They have identified areas of attention and we have to keep taking them out one at a time.

“I’ve asked the local government Chairman to write for approval and work will start immediately on it. IUFMP is already dredging the river and what is left is to put a properly sized bridge across it, and that we will do.

“By the time we are able to get all the projects under IUFMP executed, then the issue will be dealt with and then, the coming raining season won’t be a problem for us.

“In 18 months, there will be an appreciable improvement and our people can sleep with their eyes closed even when it is raining heavily.

Giving an estimate of affected structures, Executive Secretary, Oyo State Emergency Management Agency, Lukman Aransi, said over 20 houses were affected in Ariyo, over 10 in Olodo while many mechanic shops were affected at Old-Ife road.

While echoing that structures on waterways will have to make way, he admonished all living on such flood-prone areas to vacate whenever it rains.

A resident of Onipepeye area, old Ife road, Mr Tijani Muritador said the expansion of the Onipepeye bridge to be able to handle increased water flow was the solution to flooding in the area.

“This is the fourth time that we’ll experience such terrible flooding in recent time. A newly born baby was swept away the first time such flooding occurred. The major problem is that the bridge is inadequate to handle the water flow.

“If the bridge is expanded, the water will be able to flow freely. Expansion of the bridge is the only way to stop perennial flooding here. The flood swept away my wares but we thank God lives were not swept away,” Tijani said.

Similarly, Oladipo Oladele and Dasola Smith asked that the bridge over Onipepeye river be raised and expanded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE