Urban Alert has said that weak mining laws and the inadequacies that exist in Nigeria’s public institutions are responsible for the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the state capital of Oyo State on Tuesday.

The civic-tech nongovernmental organisation further noted that weak government agencies also open windows for illegalities and miners (licensed and illegal) often exploit the system.

Urban Alert is a civic-tech, nongovernmental, nonprofit initiative committed to open governance, mineral resources accountability, data-driven transparency and citizen participation.

The NGO in a statement signed by its Communications Associate, Titilade Alayande while reacting to the explosion that affected many buildings described it as “unfortunate”, the incident, in a preliminary investigation by the Oyo State Government has revealed may have been a result of the storage of explosives in a residential building by illegal miners.

“The incident has raised concerns about public safety and the need for immediate action.

“It is essential to emphasize the gravity of engaging in mining activities and the potential risks associated with improper handling of mining materials like explosives.

“Weak mining laws and the inadequacies that exist in Nigeria’s public institutions create a conducive environment for illegal mining and uncontrolled mining, leading to significant lapses in public safety.

“The weak mining laws and weak government agencies open windows for illegalities and miners (licensed and illegal) often exploit the system.”

Urban Alert, however, called on the government to prioritize the safety of Nigerians by sincerely probing the activities of miners and avert a repeat of this incident.

“Ultimately, we call on the Federal Government to empower the Federal Ministry of Mines, the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the State Ministry of Environment and other relevant bodies to streamline coordination and collaboration among these agencies to foster a more cohesive and integrated approach to mining oversight.

“By working together, these institutions can share information, leverage expertise and collectively address the complexities of enforcing safety standards and regulations within the mining industry. We must safeguard the environment and fulfil our responsibility towards protecting Nigerians,” the group stated.

