Following the devastating explosion that rocked Ibadan and its environs, On Tuesday, University College Hospital’s (UCH) Chief Medical Director, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, confirmed that the hospital is receiving 12 victims of the explosion, with 11 brought in alive and one brought in dead.

He also announced the activation of the hospital’s trauma response team to implement comprehensive measures to ensure that every patient receives prompt and compassionate care.

Otegbayo, in a press release signed by the hospital’s public relations officer, stated, ‘Funmi Adetuyibi stated that the hospital has mobilised its resources to meet the urgent healthcare needs of the victims of the unfortunate incident.

He declared that the hospital has also galvanised and coordinated its personnel (medical doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, student doctors, student nurses, and clinical and non-clinical staff) to meet the emergencies arising from the explosion.

Even as the hospital remains focused on delivering high-quality medical care to those affected by this tragic event, he assured of the hospital’s commitment to transparency and continuous communication with relevant authorities to provide regular updates to the public.

Professor Otegbayo, however, stated that the blast also affected facilities in the hospital, including the medical museum, School of Nursing, Molecular Laboratory, Bulk Store, Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, and hospital clinics.

He then appealed to well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to come to the aid of the hospital to be able to sustain and upscale healthcare delivery at this time and beyond.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Oyo State Branch, Dr. Wale Lasisi, said the majority of the injuries being treated at various hospitals across Ibadan range from lacerations, fractures, and blunt injuries.

Dr Lasisi declared that the association had mobilised its members to give emergency care, assist in voluntary blood donations to those with severe blood loss, and mandate private hospitals not to ask for any fees from the victims.

He stated that the NMA Oyo State branch will continue to work closely with security agencies and relevant agencies of the state government to sensitise the populace on safety measures and basic first aid approaches.

While commiserating with those affected by the blast, Dr Lasisi urged residents in Ibadan to ensure they were safe and avoid clusters or overcrowded areas.

