The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Dr Yunus Akintunde, has sympathised with the government of Oyo State and the residents of Ibadan, especially the affected families over the sad incident of explosion that affected some parts of the city in the late hours of yesterday.

In a statement circulated to the media by Kunle Olatunji, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Akintunde expressed shock over the incident and prayed that the Almighty God would comfort the families whose loved ones were affected during the explosion.

Akintunde who noted that even though it was not yet clear about the extent of damages to lives and properties, said this was a tough and very painful time of deep sadness considering the devastating effect of the explosion on the affected families and the trauma on the society at large.

He also appealed to the people of Oyo State to join hands with the government in ensuring that peace and tranquillity return to the various affected communities.

“It is important to ensure that urgent medical attention and necessary assistance are in place to stabilize the affected families and the communities where the incidence occurred,” he said.

He enjoined the people to remain calm and maintain peace and order amidst agitation and concern over the sad incident while everyone should maintain caution and utmost care.

While appealing to eminent Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to join hands rendering support to provide succour to the displaced and injured persons, he assured the people that the government would continue in all efforts to maintain adequate security and put in place surveillance to prevent future occurrence of such unfortunate incident.

