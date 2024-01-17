Following the explosion that rocked some parts of the Ibadan metropolis, particularly Bodija, on Tuesday, a call was made to the Oyo State Government to look into the licencing and storage of explosives in the state.

The call was made by the President of Ogbomoso Recreation Club, Dr Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown, while reacting to the incident in a telephone conversation with the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday.

Oladeji-Johnbrown noted that doing this will ensure proper handling of these explosives and guarantee the safety of lives and properties.

He also called for a holistic review of the current explosive and gas sites in Oyo State, which is very important to prevent and mitigate future occurrences.

He commended the proactive support of the government and security agencies while sympathising with those whose properties were lost and injured as a result of the unfortunate incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…