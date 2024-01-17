The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch, has urged the Oyo State Government to conduct a structural integrity test on houses near the explosion site in the Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday.

The call was made by Mr. Folarin Bello, the Chairman of NSE, Ibadan branch, during an inspection tour of the explosion scene. Bello, along with other NSE members, assessed the extent of the damage and provided recommendations to prevent future incidents.

Bello stated, “When we received news of the explosion, we mobilized our team, particularly the Prevention, Investigation, and Failure Analysis Committee (PIFAC), led by Mr. Ayodeji Ogunjuyigbe, to visit the explosion site. Our team includes our Vice-Chairman, Mr. Ayokunnu Ojedele, Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), Oyo State chapter, Dr. Wasiu Ajagbe, Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Structural Engineers (NiStructE), Mr. Mbim Okutinyang, and others.”

“Following our assessment, a technical report will be issued by the committee, outlining our findings and recommendations for the State Government to act upon. Pending the release of the report, we recommend that the Oyo State Government conducts a structural integrity test on houses located 50 meters and 100 meters away from the explosion site.”

“This will determine the condition of the buildings and whether they are still safe to inhabit, preventing potential building collapses in the future. Additionally, an assessment of electrical installations in the area must be carried out. We assume that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has dispatched their team of experts to inspect the state of the electrical installations.”

“Critical electrical components, such as transformers, cables, and others, must be thoroughly examined to identify those still safe for use and those requiring replacement to avert another calamity,” Bello emphasized.