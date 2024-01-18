The Miner Association of Nigeria has commiserated with the government and the people of Oyo State over the unfortunate incident of an explosion occasioned by the illegal stockpiling of explosives in a residential property in a highbrow old Bodija GRA of Ibadan metropolis.

A press statement signed by the National President of the Association, Dele Ayanleke, and the National Publicity Secretary, Engr. Fatai Jimoh, also pledged their support for all initiatives aimed at unravelling the perpetrators of this crime, with the view of bringing them to book to serve as deterrents to other criminal elements among miners who paint operators in the solid minerals sector in a bad light.

“Our heartfelt condolences and sympathy go to the direct victims of this dastardly act, which has resulted in the colossal loss of lives and property.”

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of the departed in eternal bliss, it is also our prayer that God will uphold their dependents, heal the injured, and restore all material losses.”

“The Miners Association of Nigeria hereby expresses our deep appreciation to His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, for his prompt response to this emergency by facilitating immediate succour to the victims.”

“We are not less grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his directive to the National Emergency Management Agency to provide all necessary reliefs to the victims.”

“On our part, we hereby pledge our support to all initiatives aimed at unravelling the perpetrators of this crime, with the view to bringing them to book in order to serve as deterrents to other criminal elements among us who paint operators in the solid minerals sector in a bad light.”

“By this publication, we further affirm our commitments to the continued collaboration with all tiers of government, their agencies, and all stakeholders to end all forms of illegality in the solid minerals value chain in order to bequeath to the present and future generations of our nation a sector that can provide the much-desired pivot for the diversification and broadening of our national economy.”

“We also call on all our members, across our various chapters, to be wary of those they partner with and to expose all shady characters, parading themselves as operators in the sector, to the appropriate authorities in order to save the sector from every form of illegality and criminality.” The statement further reads in parts.

