The lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande Sadipe, has described Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan city as tragic, adding that relevant authorities must bring the perpetrators to book.

Akande-Sadipe, who chairs the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, said the tragic explosion which shook Ibadan, is sad, noting that the avoidable incident, has left the community in mourning, with fatalities and loss of properties.

Akande Sadipe extends her thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families, recognising the immense pain and sorrow that accompanies such tragedy.

She said she stands in unwavering solidarity with the community during this challenging time, emphasising the need for collective support within the community.

Akande-Sadipe urged relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the explosion.

“How could such explosives be stored in a residential neighbourhood. Understanding the root causes is deemed essential to prevent such tragedies in the future, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities.

“In these trying times, let us unite in grief, support one another, and extend a helping hand to those in need. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this painful loss,” she added.