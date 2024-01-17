A survivor of the explosion, who revealed his name as Adeleke, has narrated how he lost his brother, whom he identified as Oladipupo, to the incident.

Speaking to the local broadcasting station, Lagelu FM, the survivor narrated that they were playing tennis at a hotel in the area when his brother decided to step out to address something.

The explosion occurred suddenly, causing a commotion and launching a sharp object that inflicted a deep cut in his brother’s stomach.

Adeleke explained, “He came out to the front of the transformer where the incident happened. His intestines were out after the cut.”

He mentioned that immediate efforts were made to rush him to Adeoyo General Hospital following the unfortunate incident, but unfortunately, he didn’t make it.

Recall that the Nigerian Tribune earlier reported an explosion occurred at Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday night, with online videos capturing scenes of dusty clouds, burning houses, and cars.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

—