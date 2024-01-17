The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has asked residents of the houses within 250 metres of ground zero to move out to government-provided accommodation until we check the structural integrity of the buildings in this area.

The governor stated this in a statement to give an update on the Tuesday explosion in Dejo Oyelese Street, Adeyi Avenue, Old Bodija, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Tribune Online recalled that Governor Makinde said the explosion was caused by the activities of illegal miners.

Governor Makinde also disclosed that the number of fatalities in the Tuesday Ibadan explosion increased to three.

“Also, let me use this opportunity to appeal to anyone still staying in any of the houses within 250 metres of ground zero to move out to government-provided accommodation until we check the structural integrity of the buildings in this area.

“At the same time, unscrupulous elements who may want to take advantage of this disaster to carry out any form of looting should be warned. All security agencies have been placed on high alert to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

“We will continue to provide regular updates regarding the actions we are taking through the Emergency Operations Centre and our various feedback channels on and off social media.

“The further update we can provide at this time is that we have information regarding the company that was using that residence to store explosives. Rest assured that all that were involved, directly and indirectly, in bringing this tragedy upon us will be brought to book.

“This is a trying time for us all. But it is at such times like this that we draw on our strength and resilience to be our brothers’ keepers and refrain from spreading fake news and disinformation that could potentially cause panic within the populace.”

