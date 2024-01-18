Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has commiserated with the Government and people of Oyo State over the explosion that led to the loss of lives and property.

In a sympathy message signed by his Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim, the governor expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

While sympathising with his Oyo State counterpart Seyi Makinde, Governor Bago called on relevant institutions to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident with the view to unravelling the cause and prosecuting those found culpable.

He prayed to God to repose the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to the injured.

It was reported that there was an explosion at Adeyi Avenue Bodija in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital with some people confirmed dead and others injured.

A preliminary investigation by security agencies was said to have revealed that the blast was caused by illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija.

