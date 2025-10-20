Ibadan convention: PDP crisis takes new turn, Anyanwu petitions DSS, Police, INEC, alleges signature forgery

There were indications on Sunday that the scheduled November 15 National Elective Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may hit the rocks as the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has petitioned security agencies, alleging the forgery of his signature appended to communications relating to the Ibadan event.

Anyanwu, an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector-General of Police.

He also petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the same subject, calling for investigations into how his signature appeared on letters emanating from the PDP, since he didn’t sign them.

While Anyanwu’s petitions to the DSS and INEC were dated October 15, 2025, the one to the police was dated October 16, 2025.

In the separate petitions, the secretary claimed not to have co-authored the August 25, 2025 letter the PDP wrote to INEC to inform the electoral umpire about the Ibadan Convention fixed for November 15–16, 2025.

By existing regulations, both the National Chairman of the party (in this case, Ambassador Umar Damagum) and Anyanwu are to jointly sign such a communication. However, in the unfolding drama, the secretary claims that his signature on the letter to INEC was forged.

The petition to INEC was titled: “RE: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Year 2025 Elective National Convention: Petition Against Forgery and Cloning of My Signature.”

The secretary wrote: “Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorised, or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged/cloned version of my signature on the letter.

I therefore request that this criminal conduct by officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their collaborators within INEC be investigated and the culprits prosecuted.

Attached herewith is an excerpt of the forged document for ease of reference.”

