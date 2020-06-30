Ibadan communities submerged in three-hour rainfall

Buildings, bridges, roads, cars, motorcycles, stalls, buildings were submerged following a three-hour rainfall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday.

Worst hit areas were Olodo, Orogun, Abatakan, Onipepeye, Ariyo, Oki, Kute, Agbowo leaving several people stranded for many hours.

A similar flood occurred in 2017 in the same areas in which about 300 houses were affected by the flood.

The situation had been attributed to the flouting of environmental and town planning regulations by residents of the state, making themselves vulnerable by buildings on flood plains and blocking drainages.

Executive Secretary, Oyo State Emergency Management Agency, Lukman Aransi said some houses had been marked for demolition in the affected areas.

He added that COVID-19 stalled its planned sensitisation of the people of the affected areas on NIMET’s prediction of flood in Ibadan.

A Lagos-bound traveller in a viral video, on Tuesday, urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to address the problem by dredging the watercourses.

