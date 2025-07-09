Ibadan circular road demolition: Still on payment of compensation to the victims

The over 300 prospective claimants to the compensation being offered to the victims of demolition as a result of the restarted activities on the Rasheed Ladoja Circular Road Ibadan, have thanked the Oyo State Government, under the leadership of Engineer Seyi Abiodun Makinde for the commencement of the batch 1 of the compensation exercise.

The phase 1 of the exercise that, started on 16th April, 2025 saw about 110 of the claimants being paid, whilst about 150 are yet to be paid.

A cross section of the compensation expectants interfaced with revealed and expressed their unhappiness over the non completion of the payment.

Speaking specifically, Alfa Khalefa Dauda the current chairman of the association of owners of demolished houses at Ibadan Circular Road, an umbrella body of those whose houses were demolished for the game changer Thadan project, stated that, the apparent piecemealing of the payment is causing major pangs and pains for the affected persons who are now basically homeless and had been living in various forms of partous accommodations since the demolition started.

Another of the member of the above Association and prospective claimant, Taofeek Adebayo, thanked the Governor for the efforts so far made, but urged the Governor to do the remaining, as according to him, inflation has continue to wreck damages on the purchasing powers of the Naira.

The association hereby appeals to the government to have mercy on the aged, weak citizens who are part of the Association, with their houses demolished and gnashing of teeth at old ages.

The owners of the demolished houses should undoubtedly be seen as the unsung heroes and heroines of the Ibadan circular road and such be treated alike. Those whose properties had to go for the continuing growth and development of Ibadan

Signed

Alfa Khalifa MOH DAUDA

Oyo state Chairman of Association of Owners of houses at Ibadan circular road