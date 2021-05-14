Ibadan chief, Adegoke, calls for national dialogue

THE Ajia Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, has emphasised the need to convey a national dialogue in view of the agitations by groups and individuals, especially in the southern part of the country, calling for secession and restructuring of the country.

Chief Adegoke told newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday, that the restructuring of the country should only come after Nigerians have come to a roundtable and addressed the salient issues that are threatening the corporate existence of the country.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the outcome of the national dialogue would determine the next line of action for the country to move forward.

He advised those who are agitating for secession to have a rethink, saying it was more beneficial for Nigerians if the country remained as one.

He said: “There is the need for a national dialogue where everybody will come together and say their mind.

If we have a national dialogue, we can look at whether our staying together is to our benefit or not. To me, you don’t just say restructuring; we need to have a national dialogue first.

“I know that we had one during the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan, but, where is the report? It is gathering dust.

“I will tell you that there are a lot of benefits if we are together.”

Adegoke maintained that Nigeria was currently experiencing problems “because we are not operating the federal system of government the way it is supposed to be.

“The problem in Nigeria is that we are not actually implementing the federal system of government very well. We are not following it.

“It is a unitary system that we are operating. You say that we are running a federal system of government but states are not in control of resources in their domains.

“States will be going to Abuja every month to collect allocation. That is the problem because states will become lazy because they know that they will collect money in Abuja at the end of the month.”

