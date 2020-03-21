Ibadan Catholic Archdiocese orders closure of seminaries, schools

The Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan has ordered the closure of the SS. Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Bodija and St Theresa Minor Seminary, Oke-Are effective from next Monday.

All primary, secondary and tertiary schools in the archdiocese at all, including schools run by parishes and religious congregations were also ordered to be closed.

The directive was contained in a circular released by Archbishop of Ibadan Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend ’Leke Abegunrin.

In what was described as a total shut down, the archdiocese mandated heads of schools with boarding facilities to communicate with parents to pick up their children/wards on or before Sunday.

The church said regular school activities was expected to resume after Easter.

Meanwhile, parishes were admonished to make provision for hand wash and sanitizers at entrances of their churches.

Aside from promoting hygiene, the church urged parish priests to ensure adherence to social distancing.

This is as nurses and doctors across various churches were implored to assist in measuring body temperature of parishioners and immediately refer those with a temperature above 380C to health officers.

Notwithstanding the closure of its institutions, the archdiocese maintained that churches will remain open as a focal point of prayer and serve as a place where people can find solace and strength.

The church, however, noted the need for intensification of prayers to stem further outbreak of the virus.

