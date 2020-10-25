Ibadan Anglican Diocese Honours 24

THE diocese of Ibadan, Anglican Communion, has honoured 24 members of the diocese for their positive impact on the diocese and humanity in general.

The bishop of the Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend (Dr) Joseph Akinfenwa, said the occasion was to appreciate the selected people God has been using for the development of the work of God.

Some of the people honoured at the 2020 Honours and Awards service which took place at St. Anne’s church, Molete, Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital include, Venerable Babajide Iyiola (rtd); Professor Soji Adejumo; Venerable Babajide Mabadeje; Venerable (Dr) Enuogbope Sokale; Dr Oladayo Jaiyeoba; Mrs Funmilayo Roberts; Mrs Phebean Adeosun and Evangelist C.J. Ayanniyi.

Akinfenwa, however, interceded for the nation as it witnessed various challenges since the beginning of the year. He also called on God to pass through the nation and continue to sustain the nation from all its challenges.

“God will always do good to us if we call upon Him. It is always good to come back and give Him thanksgiving. The appreciation must manifest in our mind and action. We must learn to sacrifice to God with the voice of thanksgiving. We must open our mouth to show the greatness of our creator. As we continue to appreciate Him, we will continue to get more blessings from Him,” he added.

