Ibadan airport celebrates independence with students from neighbouring community

The Ibadan airport has hosted over 100 students from three secondary schools within the airport community as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s independence and in its efforts to boost relationships with them.

The Ibadan Airport Manager, Ojo Adedeji Afolabi while admonishing the students to be of good conduct by obeying the laws of the land, said no nation will excel without building her citizens

Afolabi who urged the students to eschew corruption and be their brothers’ keepers, said it was the only way to build a safe and better nation.

While encouraging the students to study hard and imbibe the culture of reading always since success could be achieved from hard work, Afolabi later gave cash rewards to the students who did well in the quiz competition organized by the airport.

Representatives of the Ibadan Airport Community Development Association led by the Chairman, Abiodun Adedeji, also joined the airport to celebrate the independence anniversary in grand style with the popular Yoruba comedian, Sunday Omobolanle on the ground to add humour to the celebration.