ARTISTES and music lovers from different parts of the country, as well as the United States and United Kingdom, recently stormed Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for the second edition of Nations Rhythm Festival, hosted by Peter Olalekan Adedokun.

The event was held from May 2 to 4, with the grand finale being on the last day.

Speaking at the grand finale of the festival at the Alliance Francaise, Ibadan, the host and artistic director of Nations Rhythm Festival, Adedokun said Africa is the birthplace of rhythm, but lamented that rhythms developed on the continent have gone to enrich other cultures.

He said: “Despite the popularity of rhythm festivals in the US and Europe, no such festival dedicated to rhythm exists on the African continent and in order to showcase and celebrate these traditions that have contributed to the richness of music around the world, the Nations Rhythm Festival was born in 2023.

“It is, therefore, designed to bring people from all around the world together to celebrate the universal language of music.”

During the event, different local and international artistes were showcased in a celebration of culture and unity through performances, lectures and workshops as attendees learnt how drums and rhythm are being utilised and applied.

This year’s edition of the festival was different from the maiden one as guest artistes embarked on workshop sessions to selected public schools like the Ibadan Boys High School, Juvenile Correctional Centre and Oluyole Cheshire Home for the Handicapped and Disabled.

There was also a photography exhibition that captured variety of drumming, drums-making, music performances and dancing-related images.

There were also daily body drumming workshop (body jamming), drums circle, drums therapy and drum education with Dave Holland from USA, Joshua Kerobo also from USA and the festival founder and director, Olalekan Adedokun.

The grand finale also featured Richard Olatunde Baker from the United Kingdom, Ambassador Christopher Emmanuel and The Alajota Dance Company, among others.

The organisers also used the opportunity to award some organisations and individuals who have been supporting the festival since inception.

ALSO READ: One year after, Nigeria not working under Tinubu — Atiku