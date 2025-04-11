Araromi market fire
Ibadan: Again, fire guts shops, destroys property worth millions at Araromi market

Soji Ajibola

Another fire incident was recorded at Agodi-Araromi, adjacent to the popular auto spare parts market in Ibadan, on Thursday night.

No fewer than 12 shops, with properties worth millions of naira, were destroyed.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the incident started at Block A, No. 64 Mayegun Cement Store, at exactly 10:55 p.m.

The fire, which lasted for several hours, has been attributed to a power surge in the area.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent in Ibadan on Friday, the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, said the agency received the distress call at exactly 11:02 p.m.

He said, “The agency’s control room received the distress call at exactly 23:02 hours on Thursday, April 10, 2025, through a phone call from Mr. Young about a shop on fire at the above address.

“Fire personnel, led by CFS Jimoh, promptly deployed to the scene of the incident. On arrival, we found some lock-up shops fully engulfed in flames and swiftly swung into action to prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby shops.

“The fire affected 12 out of several shops, and we were able to save properties worth billions of naira in the market.

“The appliance returned to the station by 03:18 hours and is currently on standby,” Akinyinka added.

 

