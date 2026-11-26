The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to adopt coordinated policy frameworks to stimulate investments in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production and infrastructure as part of efforts to accelerate aviation’s decarbonisation.

The global airline industry representative made the call following the successful conclusion of the seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) convened by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, in Montreal, Canada.

IATA contributed six Working Papers and three Information Papers to the conference, which brought together governments of ICAO member states and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the future of global air transport.

The conference, held under the theme “Air Transport: Powering Global Connectivity, Economic Development and Resilience in a Dynamic World”, produced outcomes aligned with IATA’s priorities for a competitive, connected, passenger-focused and sustainable aviation industry.

Speaking on the outcome of the conference, IATA Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Thomas Reynaert, said ATConf/7 underscored the importance of ICAO in facilitating global consensus between governments and the aviation industry.

“The Worldwide Air Transport Conference has demonstrated the unique value of ICAO in bringing governments and industry together around global solutions for aviation,” Reynaert said.

He noted that air transport globally supports 99 million jobs and generates $5 trillion in economic impact, stressing that regulatory frameworks should promote connectivity, competition and innovation rather than impose fragmentation and unnecessary costs.

He charged governments to translate the conference resolutions into practical policy actions, particularly in the area of carbon regulation, where overlapping compliance regimes could increase costs for airlines.

He called on European Union member states to support the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), warning against the proposed expansion of the EU Emissions Trading System that could create overlapping carbon obligations for airlines.

ATConf/7 was the first global air transport conference organised by ICAO since 2013 and took place amid significant changes in aviation›s operating environment, including rising fuel prices and broader inflationary pressures.

Six major outcomes of ATConf/7 identified as consistent with IATA›s priorities include smarter economic regulation, effective consumer protection, infrastructure costs and financing, a stronger global sustainability framework, seamless and secure travel, and globally consistent taxation.

On smarter economic regulation, IATA advocated policies that prioritise connectivity, competitiveness and economic development, alongside practical regulatory frameworks developed by ICAO.

On consumer protection, the association called for regulatory approaches that ensure passengers have access to clear, consistent and reliable information regarding flight services, their rights and responsibilities.

For airport and air navigation infrastructure, IATA stressed the need for effective independent economic regulation founded on cost-efficiency, transparency and meaningful stakeholder consultation to ensure infrastructure charges reflect efficient service delivery.

On aviation sustainability, the association urged governments to develop coordinated policy mechanisms capable of stimulating investments in SAF production capacity and supporting infrastructure while ensuring the full implementation of CORSIA as the sole global framework for addressing international aviation carbon emissions.

On taxation, IATA called on governments to ensure that evolving international tax policies remain consistent with ICAO’s established taxation framework for international aviation.

Reynaert stressed that maintaining globally harmonised regulatory standards remains critical to the industry›s growth, particularly amid increasing tendencies towards fragmented national and regional policies.

“Global standards have been one of aviation’s great strengths,” he said. “With the temptation towards regulatory fragmentation growing, ATConf/7 reaffirmed the importance of governments working through ICAO.

“Airlines need regulation that is globally coherent, evidence-based and focused on delivering benefits for passengers. And air cargo is not simply a transport activity, but a critical component of global trade and connectivity that requires regulatory frameworks tailored to its unique operational requirements.

“In a period when air transport is under the greatest pressure it has been since the pandemic, the discussions at this conference have been positive. IATA will work with ICAO and governments to maintain the momentum from Montreal”.