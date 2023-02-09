The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia have agreed to deepen and formalise cooperation with the aim of strengthening the economic and social benefits of aviation in Somalia.

The agreement provides the framework to support IATA’s mission for aviation in Africa – the creation of a safe, efficient, sustainable, and economical air transport sector that generates growth, creates jobs, and facilitates international trade and tourism as well as playing an essential role in supporting the UN SDGs through generating connectivity between nations.

Under an agreement signed by IATA’s Regional Vice President, Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi and the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency, Fardowsa Osman Egal, a new framework was established that will also see an expansion of IATA’s activities in the country.

Commenting on the development, Alawadhi said, “Aviation is a significant contributor to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), so the potential for a strengthened air transport sector to contribute to Somalia’s development is enormous.

“This agreement aims to realise that potential for social and economic development by focusing on global standards and best practices. H.E. Minister Fardowsa Osman Egal has a strong vision for a successful aviation sector to contribute to a more prosperous Somalia. And we are determined to support that by turning the words of our agreement into real actions.”

In his remarks, Egal said, “Aviation is essential to the success of Somalia’s development plans. The Government of Somalia is committed to developing its air transport sector to help promote long-term social and economic growth in the country.”

And we will ensure that global best practices are at the core of development. This agreement will pave the way for closer cooperation on the priorities for aviation in the country.”