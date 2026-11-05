IATA reports over seven percent growth in air cargo demand, low passenger traffic

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has reported a 7.7 per cent year-on-year increase in global air cargo demand in September 2026, even as passenger traffic declined by 0.5 percent during the same period, reflecting divergent performance across the global aviation industry.

According to IATA’s latest industry data released recently, total air passenger demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, decreased by 0.5 percent compared with September 2025. However, excluding the Middle East, passenger demand recorded a 0.3 percent increase.

Total passenger capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, declined by 0.2 percent year-on-year, while the passenger load factor stood at 83.2 percent, representing a 0.3 percentage-point decrease compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

The body also disclosed that international passenger demand grew by 0.4 percent, or 1.7 percent, when the Middle East was excluded. International capacity increased by 0.5 per cent, while the load factor stood at 83.6 percent, down 0.1 percentage point.

Domestic passenger demand, however, fell by 2.2 percent year-on-year, while capacity declined by 1.3 percent. The domestic passenger load factor dropped by 0.7 percentage point to 82.5 percent.

In contrast, the air cargo market recorded stronger growth, with total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres, increasing by 7.7 percent compared with September 2025. International cargo operations recorded an even stronger growth of 8.6 percent.

Cargo capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres, increased by 2.7 percent year-on-year, while international capacity rose by 3.3 percent.

Commenting on the passenger traffic performance, IATA’s Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Economist, Marie Owens Thomsen, said the 0.5 percent decline reflected weaknesses in the Middle East and North America, although the performance represented an improvement over August.

Thomsen noted that most international markets had returned to growth, adding that the pattern of uneven recovery had persisted throughout much of the year and was likely to continue amid geopolitical uncertainty and volatile fuel prices.

“Global scheduled seat capacity is expected to remain above 2025 levels in October and November, but the rates of growth remain weak and highly unbalanced between regions,” Thomsen said.

On cargo performance, Thomsen attributed the 7.7 percent growth to stronger global trade and manufacturing activity, alongside increased shipments of artificial intelligence-related products, particularly across the Pacific.

The VP, however, warned that rising fuel costs were putting pressure on airline profitability, noting that jet fuel prices had more than doubled compared with the previous year, while cargo yields had failed to keep pace.

“There is no shortage of goods to ship, but doing that profitably in the face of persistently high fuel prices has become more challenging,” the Chief Economist said.

IATA also identified several economic indicators supporting cargo demand. Global trade increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year in August, extending the sequence of monthly expansions to 42 consecutive months.

Global manufacturing activity also strengthened, with the manufacturing output Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising by 0.7 points to 53.8, while the New Export Orders Index increased by 0.5 points to 51.9. Both indicators reached their highest levels in five years, providing further support for air cargo demand.

The association further disclosed that jet fuel prices increased by 17.5 per cent month-on-month in September and were 103.4 percent higher than their levels in September 2025.