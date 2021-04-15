IATA announces Willie Walsh as new Director General

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced a new director-general, Willie Walsh to officially take over the role of association’s DG from Alexandre de Juniac.

Walsh who was confirmed as IATA’s 8th Director General at the 76th IATA Annual General meeting on November 24, 2020, joined IATA after a 40-year career in the airline industry.

Speaking on his appointment, Walsh declared “I am grateful to Alexandre for leaving behind a strong organization and a motivated team. Together, the IATA team is absolutely focused on restoring the freedom of movement that airlines provide to billions of people around the world. That means your freedom to visit friends and family, to meet critical business partners, to secure and retain vital contracts, and to explore our wonderful planet.

“In normal times over four billion travellers depend on aviation each year and the distribution of vaccines has put the value of efficient air cargo in the spotlight. Airlines are committed to delivering safe, efficient, and sustainable services. My goal is to ensure that IATA is a forceful voice supporting the success of global air transport.

“We will work with supporters and critics alike to deliver on our commitments to an environmentally sustainable airline industry. It’s my job to make sure that governments, which rely on the economic and social benefits our industry generates, also understand the policies we need to deliver those benefits,” Walsh concluded.

Walsh retired from the International Airlines Group (IAG) in September 2020 after serving as its CEO since its inception in 2011. Prior to that he was CEO of British Airways (2005-2011) and CEO of Aer Lingus (2001-2005). He began his career in aviation at Aer Lingus in 1979 as a cadet pilot.

