IAR&T announces release of new crop varieties

INSTITUTE of Agricultural Research and Training, Ibadan, has announced the release of new crop varieties developed by the institute and received certification by the National Commitee on Naming, Registration and release of Crop Variety and Livestock Breeds.

Speaking during a press conference organised to intimate the media about the development, Executive Director, IAR&T, Professor Veronica Obatolu, stated that:”Our research activities are demand-driven and targeted at specific challenbges crucial to increased productivity and sustainable agriculture for economic growth.

“Over the years, IAR&T has developed a lot of technologies and innovation in this regards and these have been deployed extensively to building the capacity of our farmers and entrepreneurs through training and empowerment initiatives of the institute.

“Precisely on the 12th of January, 2022, another feat in this regard was recorded by the institute with the release of five newly developed crop varieties to Nigerian farmers through the certification of the National Commitee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Variety and Livestock Breeds. These technologies are of enormous potentials in the attainment of industrial growth, economic diversification and attainment of food and nutritional security.”

Some of the crops developed by IAR&T include: Kenaf a fibre crop which was described as potential for the growth of the Nigerian fibre industry. The fibre according to Dr Dotun Joseph Ogunniyan, a plant breeder at IAR&T, the fibre is a major material in the production of biodegradable produce packaging materials (e.g produce bags) remediation of polluted soils, reduction in the use of fibre glass industrial products and use as replacement for imported fibre in interior decoration and POP ceilings in the building industry.

Brown blotch tolerant cowpea varieties was one of the crops released by IAR&T, cowpea generally called beans is very important in the meal of Nigerians as it is one of the major source of plant protein to many Nigerians.

According Adetunmbi Johnson Adedayo, Head Crop and Seed production unit, IAR&T, the production of this important crop has been predominantly done in the Nothern Nigeria, due to low yield recorded from varieties grown in humid ecologies in South-West Nigeria.

He further stated that:”One of the major challenges of cowpea production in Nigeria, especially in the more humid southern agro-ecologies is brown blotch disease. The disease has been one of the major constraints to expanded cowpea production in southern part of the country.”