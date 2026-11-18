Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has said he would return to the British Army to fight Russia if called upon, declaring his readiness to serve alongside other veterans and military personnel amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The former British Army officer made the remarks during a visit to Lviv, western Ukraine, where he said Europe had become more aware of the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also argued that the United Kingdom and Russia had effectively been in conflict for the past decade, despite the absence of direct military attacks on British soil.

“Just because there’s not drones, bullets and rockets flying at us, it doesn’t mean that we’re not at war,” he said.

Harry stressed that countries should draw lessons from Ukraine’s resistance to Russian aggression, saying the experience had valuable lessons for the international community.

“If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel.”

“There is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine. I think there’s a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine,” he told The Telegraph.

He also expressed concern about the current international security situation, urging people who had previously served in the military to remain prepared for another call to duty.

“I think we should all be nervous, absolutely. And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again.”

The Duke’s comments come against the backdrop of his military background, having completed two operational tours in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot with the British Army. His first deployment lasted from December 2007 to February 2008, while the second ran from September 2012 to January 2013. He ended his military career in 2015.

During the visit, Harry also criticised the approach of US President Donald Trump’s administration towards the war, suggesting that its position did not reflect the level of support for Ukraine among Americans.

“I think there’s been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group – or in this case an administration that was perhaps thinking about it differently,” he told the podcast.

He expressed optimism about the expected political changes in the United States following the midterm elections, particularly the Democrats’ forthcoming takeover of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“As of January, things are going to change, so I think we should all be looking forward to that.

“Europe has a united front, and it would be fantastic to have more American support for that as well.”

Harry, who has developed a professional relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said he believed Ukraine was gaining ground against Russia. He based his assessment on four visits to the country and regular briefings from political and military officials.

However, he argued that the conflict would require a possible way out for Moscow, adding: “There needs to be some form of exit strategy for Russia.”

He described the number of Russian soldiers being killed by Ukrainian forces as “insane” and warned against reducing military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv at a critical stage of the conflict.

According to Harry, Ukraine’s battlefield position suggested that Russia was struggling to make further advances, while its continued attacks on civilian facilities reflected growing desperation.

“There is no version of where Russia is making any more advances.

“It’s quite the opposite. What I’m told is the more strikes from rockets from Russia and and drone strikes into civilian infrastructure is just a sign of desperation, a sign that they are losing.”

He further described the reported monthly losses of 30,000 or more Russian and North Korean soldiers as unsustainable, arguing that international support for Ukraine should increase rather than diminish.

Harry also condemned attacks on medical facilities and humanitarian centres, calling for stronger international action to protect civilians and uphold international law.

“I think it’s appalling that civilian infrastructure, especially hospitals and medical centres, are being targeted. Humanitarian aid centres are being targeted as well.

“International law must mean something. So I think the rest of the world could and should do more in that regard.”

He described the conflict as a psychological campaign aimed at exhausting Ukrainians through repeated overnight attacks and constant bombardment.

Drawing a connection between Ukraine’s resilience and his work supporting injured military personnel through the Invictus Games, Harry praised the determination of the people he had encountered during his visits.

“The Invictus spirit lives in every single Ukrainian person, not just veterans, that I’ve met.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan, returned to the UK in August with their two children after spending six years in the United States. The couple stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in 2020.

(The Independent)