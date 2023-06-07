Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma aka Carolyna Hutchings has opened up on her desire to marry her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma.
She made this known in a recent interview with media personality, Innih Emah that their divorce is just on paper as they still like each other, as she wouldn’t have left her marriage if she had the experience she has now.
Caroline said, “I still bear the name Danjuma. We still like each other, he’s the love of my life. Divorce is just a paper”.
Recall that the 35-year-old actress and her ex-husband ended their nine-year-old marriage in 2016 because of “irreconcilable differences.”
She said, “They were just some irreconcilable differences that if I was of this age and the experience I have now, I think I would have handled it better.
“He [Musa] would always be the love of my life. He is the father of my three children. He is the one I said, you know what? this man is worth being my husband. So, yes, he would always remain the love of my life and that would not change.
“I would love to marry again whether it’s my ex-husband or a new amazing man that God sent, I would want to have a family. Yes, I would love to go back to him [my ex-husband] or if God says, this is the man you are going to marry. I just want peace of mind and happiness. As I get older, I just want someone that I can build with and I can have peace of mind with. Peace of mind is more valuable than money.”
