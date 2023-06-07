Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma aka Carolyna Hutchings has opened up on her desire to marry her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma.

She made this known in a recent interview with media personality, Innih Emah that their divorce is just on paper as they still like each other, as she wouldn’t have left her marriage if she had the experience she has now.

Caroline said, “I still bear the name Danjuma. We still like each other, he’s the love of my life. Divorce is just a paper”.

Recall that the 35-year-old actress and her ex-husband ended their nine-year-old marriage in 2016 because of “irreconcilable differences.”