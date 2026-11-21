Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said he would have advised former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to keep a low profile and avoid making public statements if they had maintained their previous level of communication.

Bello gave the advice during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while speaking about his relationship with El-Rufai and the latter’s detention.

He disclosed that they had not communicated in more than four years, despite their close relationship while both served as governors.

Bello, however, said he continued to respect El-Rufai, describing him as an intelligent and idealistic politician who stands firmly by his convictions.

“El-Rufai is somebody I respect his intellect so much. I respect him. He’s very idealistic and he’s somebody that pursues whatever he believes in,” he said.

The former Kogi governor explained that differences could emerge between people without necessarily indicating that their relationship had broken down.

He said he would have offered El-Rufai several pieces of advice if they were still in regular contact, particularly concerning his political situation.

“If I had had contact with him, as we used to in the past, I would have advised him to lie low. I would have advised him to stay back in the house that he helped in building,” Bello said.

He added that he would have encouraged the former Kaduna governor to speak less and allow President Bola Tinubu to decide how to handle the situation.

“I would have advised him to talk less. I would have advised him to wait for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to see in his wisdom what he will do in every situation and every circumstance,” he said.

Despite their lack of communication, Bello expressed goodwill towards El-Rufai, saying he did not want the former governor to suffer political setbacks.

“But today, I wish him all the best, sincerely speaking, because he was part of this APC and I wouldn’t wish him to go down the drain,” he added.

Bello also noted that nobody was above mistakes, whether through their statements or actions, stressing that people continued to learn from their experiences throughout their lives.

He expressed hope that El-Rufai had learned how to manage political disagreements and other differences.

The former governors were members of the All Progressives Congress, although Bello did not disclose the specific circumstances that led to the loss of regular communication between them.

Meanwhile, Bello, who is the senatorial candidate of the ruling APC, expressed confidence ahead of the Kogi Central senatorial race.

“I will not spend one dime in the campaign and election, and you will see me in the Red Chamber. To the people of Kogi State, I am their political idol,” he said.